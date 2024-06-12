Use our interactive map to explore the boundary changes in Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, North Nottinghamshire and North Derbyshire (this tool is not available on the ITV News mobile app. Please visit www.itv.com/calendar on a web browser instead)

The boundaries for many parliamentary constituencies have changed ahead of the upcoming general election.

Boundaries for each seat are reviewed periodically across the UK by the four Boundary Commissions in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The most recent review was completed in 2023, meaning this is the first general election to be held with the new boundaries. A significant number of new seats have been created, while others no longer exist.

ITV Calendar's political correspondent Charanpreet Khaira explains the election in 80 seconds

On behalf of a number of news organisations - including ITV News - extensive research has been carried out estimating what the results of the last general election in 2019 would have been if the new seat boundaries had been used.

You can now explore those results for the Calendar region using the interactive map above.

To find out which constituency you now live in, enter your postcode into the Government's online tool.

