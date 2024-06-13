Victim of Sheffield murder named as Hamza Mohammed
The victim of a fatal assault in Sheffield has been named as 23-year-old Hamza Mohammed.
Mr Mohammed suffered a serious head injury after being stabbed in Stainforth Road, Darnall, at around 4.30pm on Saturday, 8 June.
He was taken to hospital, where he died on Monday evening.
South Yorkshire Police have launched a murder investigation and arrested a 23year-old man on suspicion of robbery.
He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
A 25-year-old has been arrested today on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Det Ch Insp Thomas Woodward said: "Sadly, the life of a young man has been lost.
"We are continuing to urge anyone with information that could help in our investigation to come forward."
