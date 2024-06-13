Barnsley Council has introduced a ban on ice cream vans within 100 metres of schools in the area. The council's cabinet approved the ban at a meeting on Tuesday, 11 June, but all of the local authority's councillors will have the chance to vote on a range of measures affecting street traders. New rules would mean mobile traders, including ice cream vans, will not be allowed to stop in one place for more than 20 minutes and must not stop within 100 metres of the main entrance to schools 'without written consent'. Mobile traders will be banned from Barnsley town centre and businesses whose hygiene rating falls below three out of five stars will have their street trading consent suspended. Barnsley Council says street trading licences will also be subject to criminal records checks.

