A junior school headteacher has introduced lessons warning children about the dangers of knife crime after her own son was stabbed to death.

Alison Castledine's 22-year-old son Danny suffered 44 stab wounds in a random attack while travelling in Amsterdam two years ago.

His killer, a Belgian national, was jailed for 14 years in January.

Now Mrs Castledine has started teaching her pupils at Newlands Junior School, in Mansfield, about the consequences of knife crime to deter them from a life of crime.

She said: "[Danny's killer] turned to crime when he was at school. If he had done something like we're doing with our pupils then maybe he would have taken a different path and Danny's death would never have happened.

"Knife crime is in the news nearly every day the children go online, they listen to rappers who sing songs about it, it's part of their lives, it's not something we can shield them from. It's not to scare them, it's to educate them."

Year six pupils are being taught about the potential prison sentences facing anyone involved in knife crime and the effect on the families of victims and criminals.

Eleven-year-olds Leonard and Amelia say the lessons have had an impact.

"I know that if I do knife crime, I won't be able to play football because I'll go to prison. I'm never ever going to carry a knife," Leonard said.

Amelia said: "We are not too young to learn about knives, we are the right age. If you stab someone you will never get a job and you'll go to prison."

Danny Castledine had been on a night in Amsterdam when he lost contact with a friend and was attacked.

His killer, referred to in court only as Nongo B, was a drug addict. The court heard there was no obvious motive for the attack.

Danny's sister Chloe designed the lessons and said she would like to see them taught in all schools.

"What brings it home for me is that these children should have their whole lives ahead of them just like I should have had my whole life ahead of meI'm a victim of knife crime just as much as Danny was a victim of knife crime," she said.

"My life is completely gone now, ruined, without Danny. If we can save one family going through what we have it will be worth it."

Anti-knife crime charity the Ben Kinsella Trust said working with young children at an early age was important.

Chief executive Patrick Green said: "We know from the statistics we see that knife carriers are getting younger, thankfully those numbers are still small but its important we act now to eradicate those young people bout the dangers carrying knives. Trusted adults - including teachers - are vital in that process."

