Play Brightcove video

Video report by Michael Billington

Hundreds of residents of two aging tower blocks say they are "devastated" at being asked to move out of their homes for up to three years.

Social landlord Together Housing says "substantial" and "extensive" structural work is needed on St James' Court and Albion Court flats in Halifax town centre - and that hundreds of residents will have to leave in order for it to be carried out.

Some people have lived in the blocks for decades, including 75-year-old Richard Guillot.

"This has been my home for 22 years, I’ve made it my home, I’ve put pictures up of the family, and I’ve made it as comfortable as I can," said Mr Guillot.

"I’ve been quite happy living here.”

Richard Guillot is one of the hundreds of residents who have been asked to move out.

Mr Guillot said he is "absolutely mortified" at the prospect of being made to leave.

"The only way they’ll get me out is they get me an eviction order through the courts to move out," he said.

"As far as I’m concerned, I came here, I paid all my my rent, I don't owe anyone anything, I haven't been any trouble.

"I don’t know where to go.”

Rolling repairs to St James’ Court and Albion Court have been carried out for years, but now Together Homes says "substantial work" taking up to three years is needed to bring them up to scratch.

A total of 130 households have been given 18 months to leave.

“[I'm] devastated, I thought I’d be here until I die," said one woman.

"I don’t know where I'm going to go, where are they going to house us?"

Another said it was like the "end of an era".

"We’re not sure whether they’re going to drop them or refurb them," she said.

"It’s just sad, it’s like a little community.”

Michelle Allott from Together Housing says the decision has been "difficult" but is necessary

Together Housing's executive director of operations, Michelle Allott, said the decision had been "really difficult".

“Nobody ever wants to ask people to leave their homes, it’s a really difficult decision, but the life of the properties has come to that natural end where we need to do some major works, and that decision hasn’t been taken lightly," she said.

"It's really important to make the right decision, but the right decision is to move people out.”

Together Housing has offered money to residents to move out, but on the condition that they cannot then move back in once the work is done.

Dawn Oliver has lived in one of the blocks since 2019, and believed she would see out her days there.

“I don’t know [what to do] when 18 months comes up, I don’t know," she said.

"Can they just kick us out? I don’t know. They’ve offered us money, but it’s not about the money, it’s about the friendships that we’ve got here, and everything else.”

Together Homes said it has offered to help find people a new place to live.

But residents say nothing can replace the community built up over the last 60 years.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.