A man who crashed his lorry on the motorway has been disqualified form driving for 17 months.

Rafal Swiatek, 42, of Oakdale Avenue in Seacombe, Wirral, had to be rescued from the cab when his lorry overturned on the A1(M) near Scotch Corner in North Yorkshire on 15 May.

He was uninjured, but failed a road-side drugs test for cannabis.

Swiatek was also found in possession of cannabis, and was sentenced at York Magistrates' Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He was also fined £200 and made to pay £80 victim surcharge.

