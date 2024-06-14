A man has been jailed after "bombarding" a police control room with inappropriate calls and sexual comments.

Between 18 and 19 October 2023, Mark Clayton made 19 calls to South Yorkshire Police without any reason other than to discuss his sex life and make false allegations.

The 59-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge of sending an offensive, indecent, obscene, or menacing message by a public communication network and breaching a restraining order.

After failing to appear at Sheffield Crown Court, Clayton, of Periwood Lane, Sheffield, was found guilty in his absence.

He was sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates Court to 18 weeks in prison, ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge, £300 to cover costs and handed a Criminal Behaviour Order for two years.

PC Paul Brunt said: “Clayton’s actions took valuable time away from our call handlers who should have been assisting people experiencing genuine emergencies.

“Our staff carry out a high pressure job often helping people in their darkest hour and treating them with this lack of respect is shocking.

“I hope this result sends a strong message to those thinking of making prank calls to the police.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.