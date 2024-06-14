A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to multiple violent offences against a woman.

Luke Fox, aged 37, of Bingley, near Bradford, was given an eight year sentence at Bradford Crown Court after admitting offences including rape, intentional strangulation and assault.

He was also told to sign the sex offenders’ register for life and given a sexual harm prevention order.

His victim told police about his crimes after Fox was arrested for assault in February last year.

PC Amy Davidson from West Yorkshire Police said:

“[The victim] has shown immense courage in reporting these matters, which must have been incredibly difficult, and then having to navigate the criminal justice process.

“We absolutely understand that reporting sexual offending can be extremely difficult and victims can be reassured that our specialist officers will always listen and fully investigate these reports.

“Fox is clearly a dangerous and violent man who believed he could assault, control and abuse a woman with no consequences."

