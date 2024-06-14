Two men have been jailed for helping the killers who shot a man dead at a car wash evade justice.

Abdul Hakim and Nasser Nashir pleaded guilty to assisting an offender in connection with the death of Lamar Leroy Griffiths.

Mr Griffiths, 21, died after two men fired multiple shots at Diamond Hand Car Wash in the Burngreave area of Sheffield.

He was fatally struck by one of the bullets.

Lamar Griffiths. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Subsequent enquiries revealed Hakim and Nashir had destroyed evidence and help two murder suspects flee the country.

Det Ch Insp Andrea Bowell,of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Hakim made attempts to set fire to and destroy the vehicle used in the attack at Diamond Car Wash.

"Both he and Nashir then made extensive car journeys, driving the suspects to various points of exit within the UK, in order to help the suspects flee the country.

Lamar Griffiths was in a BMW when he was shot. Credit: Sheffield Online

"They were determined and persistent in their efforts and faced challenges due to Covid restrictions which were in place at the time."

Hakim, 26, of Cardwell Drive, Sheffield, was jailed for a seven years and eight months for assisting an offender and arson, as well as possession of an offensive weapon in a public place in relation to a separate incident.

Nashir, 33, of Kirton Road, Sheffield, was jailed for five years for assisting an offender.

Det Ch Insp Bowell said: "Lamar was simply going about his normal life and we do not believe he was the intended target of this terrifying attack.

"The investigation into this case has been complex and lengthy and we realise that a wait for justice takes a further toll on a grieving family."

No-one has been charged over Mr Griffiths' murder.

