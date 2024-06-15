Police in West Yorkshire say they are 'growing increasingly concerned' as they try to find a missing teenage boy.

Thirteen-year-old Lucas Hirst was reported missing from the Kirkstall area of Leeds and was last seen at the bottom of Haddon Road at the junction of Kirkstall Road shortly after 9am this morning.

He is described as white with a slim build and is around 5ft tall.

Credit: West Yorkshire Police

He is thought to be wearing a black jumper, black joggers and green Adidas trainers with orange stripes.

Officers believe this to be out of character and are appealing to the public to assist with ongoing enquiries to locate him.

Anyone who has seen Lucas, knows of his current whereabouts or has any information that may assist is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting reference 616 of today (15/06).

