Bike riders have taken to the streets of West Yorkshire t wo weeks since the death of rugby league legend and Motor Neurone Disease campaigner Rob Burrow.

The former Leeds Rhino player died aged 41. The story and the legacy of his campaign touched many around the Calendar region and beyond.

On diminutive player Burrow, organiser of the ride out Neil Waudby told ITV news: "No matter what your size, no matter what your condition, your heart will get you through."

Tributes left to Rob outside the home of Leeds Rhinos, Headingley Stadium Credit: ITV News

Interest in the ride passing Headingley through to a pub in Horsforth in Leeds spiralled from an initial post on an internet message board.

Fellow organiser Dennis Foley said: "I just put a message on the Yorkshire Scooter Alliance website. Then it all went ballistic."

In total more than 1000 bikes took part in the ride from the home of Bradford Bulls, Odsal Stadium.

Many riders had tributes to Rob adorning their bikes. Credit: ITV News

Those taking part in the ride hope to raise money and awareness for Motor Neurone Disease causes, including the research centre being built in Rob Burrow's name in Leeds.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.