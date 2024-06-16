A 16-year-old boy has died after being hit by a falling tree in North Nottinghamshire.

Three people have been arrested in relation to the incident and remain in police custody.

Two men, aged 28 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers were called to reports that a boy had been seriously hurt on Saturday 15 June at 11.21am at Rotherham Baulk, Carlton-in-Lindrick near Worksop.

Emergency services attended but the boy was pronounced dead the scene.

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the boy’s family. They have asked for privacy at this most difficult time.

"The family are being supported by specially-trained officers as we continue to investigate exactly what happened."

