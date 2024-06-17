Police searching for a man who has been missing for nearly four months have found a body in a river.

Spanish national Seth Martin, 31, who was living in York, was last seen leaving his home in the Clifton area of the city on 24 February.

Following weeks of appeals, a body was recovered from the River Ouse near Landing Lane on 16 June.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Formal identification is yet to take place, but Seth’s family have been informed of the update.

"The death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

"Our thoughts at this time are with Seth’s family and friends."

The force has previously said that officers had carried out extensive enquiries into his disappearance, including reviewing CCTV footage.

In March, the search was "focused predominantly" on the river.

