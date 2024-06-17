Police are looking for a teenager who is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting in a Lincolnshire village.

Luke Rowan, 19, went missing after a man was shot in the leg in Little Steeping on 25 May.

The victim's injuries have been described as life-changing.Rowan is believed to have connections to the Lincolnshire coast.A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers have been conducting proactive patrols to find him since the incident, and we are hoping that an appeal to the public may help our efforts."We do not believe that he is an imminent risk to the public but given the nature of the offence that we are investigating, we are asking people not to approach Rowan."

