Six people have been arrested as part of a murder investigation after the death of a man following an assault.

Lincolnshire Police said the 46-year-old suffered serious injuries to his head and body in an incident in or near Frank Swaby Court, Lincoln, between noon and 4pm on Friday 14 June.

He died in hospital on Sunday. His family has been informed.

Three men, aged 31, 32, and 33, and a 28-year-old woman were arrested on Friday.

A 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested on Sunday, 16 June.

Police say they they were known to the victim.

Det Insp Andy McWatt, who is leading the Investigation, said: “We know how concerning and frightening it will be for people to hear about this investigation and we are making it a priority to find out what happened.

"We really need all the help we can get from the public, and we’re asking you to come forward with anything at all you think might help."

