A third man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man being treated as murder.

Hamza Mohammed was found with serious head injuries on 8 June following reports of a serious assault on Staniforth Road in the Darnall area of Sheffield.

He was taken to hospital but died two days later.

South Yorkshire Police arrested a 37-year-old man on Sunday on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A 23-year old man was previously arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection to the incident and has since been bailed.

A 25-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has also been released on bail.

The murder investigation continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.