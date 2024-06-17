A man has died while attempting to walk Yorkshire's Three Peaks.

The 50-year-old collapsed near the summit of Pen-y-ghent on Saturday morning, 15, June, rescuers said.

He was given emergency treatment by an off-duty paramedic but died at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Cave Rescue Organisation said its members were responding to the initial reports of the man's collapse when they found out he had died.

They said: "Team members approaching the summit turned round and returned to Dale Head when it was learned that air ambulance paramedics had confirmed he had died and would fly the deceased off the hill.

"Other members assisted with landing the aircraft and carrying him to a waiting road ambulance."

The incident is the second death of a walker on the Three Peaks Challenge route within a week.

On 8 June, rescuers were called close to the summit of Whernside to reports of a man who was unconscious.

Despite two walkers who were medically trained administering CPR, the man could not be resuscitated.

The Three Peaks route is a 24-mile circular walk in the Yorkshire Dales which takes in Pen-y-ghent, Ingleborough and Whernside.

The route, which includes 5,000ft of vertical ascent, has become increasingly popular.

