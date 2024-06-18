A father-of-two died after being run over as he tried to help a woman lying in the road after a wedding day ended in violence, a murder trial has heard.

Chris Marriott, 46, was killed and several others were injured when a car being driven by Hassan Jhangur, 24, collided with a group of people in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on 27 December 2023.

Tom Storey KC, prosecuting, told a jury that Jhangur, who denies murder, hit five people when he ploughed into them in College Court, before getting out of the vehicle and attacking another man with a knife.

Mr Jhangur denies the murder and manslaughter of Mr Marriott but has admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr Storey said violence erupted after the wedding that morning between Hassan Jhangur's sister, Amaani, and Hasan Khan - the man who was stabbed after the crash.

He said the bride's family had disagreed with the location and timing of the ceremony and had not attended the wedding.

A police cordon on Scott Road, Burngreave

The jury heard that after the ceremony an argument broke out when Amaani Jhangur's mother, Ambreen, and her sister, Nafeesa, went to the Khan family home.

Nafeesa Jhangur fell to the floor during the confrontation and was lying in the street when Mr Marriott, who was with his wife and two children, walked past.

Mr Storey said Mr Marriott went to the aid of Nafeesa Jhangur along with Alison Norris, a passing off-duty midwife.

As Mr Marriott was tending to her, Hassan Jhangur arrived at the scene in his Seat car after being alerted to the dispute at the Khans' home.

Mr Storey told the jury that Hassan Jhangur's vehicle hit a member of the groom's family, Riasat Khan, before colliding with Chris Marriott "almost certainly killing him instantly".

He added: "It also drove over Nafeesa Jhangur, who was very seriously injured, and it either drove over or collided with both Ambreen Jhangur and Alison Norris, both of whom were themselves seriously injured."

Mr Storey added: "Once his vehicle had come to a halt, Hassan Jhangur got out of it, armed with a knife which he then used to stab the son of Riasat Khan, Hasan Khan, stabbing him several times to the side of his head and to the left side of his chest, puncturing his lung in the process."

He told the jury: "Hassan Jhangur's actions demonstrate that he intended to kill that day. His primary target seems to have been Hasan Khan, but he was clearly prepared to use his car as a weapon, intending to cause at least really serious harm to others."

An officer at the scene of the incident in Burngreave, Sheffield

The prosecutor said the vehicle came to a stop in a garden with the engine still running. Mr Marriott and Nafeesa Jhangur were "wedged completely" underneath.

He said police arrived to find "a scene of chaos with members of both families shouting at each other in the street, and other members of the public trying to assist those who had been struck by the Seat Ibiza".

Those present were able to lift the vehicle and pull Nafeesa Jhangur out but Mr Marriott was trapped.

Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, denies the murder and manslaughter of Mr Marriott but the jury was told he has pleaded guilty to causing Mr Marriott's death by dangerous driving.

He has also admitted causing serious injury to Alison Norris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and Riasat Khan by dangerous driving.

Jhangur also denies attempting to murder Hasan Khan and wounding him with intent.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty to four charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jhangur appeared in the dock alongside his father, Mohammed Jhangur, 56, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, who denies perverting the course of justice. The charge relates to him allegedly concealing a knife.

The trial continues.

