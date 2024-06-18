Police are still trying to identify a man who died after being attacked in a car park.

A murder investigation has been launched after the incident in Rotherham in the early hours of Tuesday 18 June.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called following reports of a fight involving a group of men in a car park in Drummond Street.They found the man seriously injured. He was taken to hospital, where he died. A 36-year-old woman and three men aged 37, 26 and 45 have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Det Ch insp Ben Wood said: "We understand news of this murder investigation will cause distress to the local community."We have a cordon in place and our enquiries are continuing at pace as detectives try to piece together the circumstances behind this man's death."Officers are also working hard to identify the man so they can inform his next of kin of this tragic news."Extra patrols are being carried out in the area while investigations continue.

