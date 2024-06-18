Police investigating the murder of a man in Lincoln have named the victim as 46-year-old Mark Glasscoe.

Officers said Mr Glasscoe was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his head and body on Friday evening, 14 June, and died on Sunday, 16 June.

Lincolnshire Police said he is thought to have been assaulted in or around the Frank Swaby Court area.

Five men, aged 21 to 36, and two women, aged 28 and 32, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "Our investigations are ongoing, and we continue to appeal for any dashcam or CCTV footage from the Newark Road and Frank Swaby Court area of Lincoln which will help us to piece together the movements of the people involved."

