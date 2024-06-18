A school headteacher has said staff and pupils have been left "deeply saddened" by the death of a student who was hit by a falling tree.

Sixteen-year-old Kamil Hubert died on Saturday, 15 June, after being injured in Carlton-in-Lindrick, near Worksop, Nottinghamshire.

Three people have been arrested over the incident.

Kamil's family said he had finished his GCSEs the day before his death.

Danielle Sheehan, principal of Outwood Academy Portland said: "As a school community we are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of Kamil.

"This loss is profoundly felt across our school community and our thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time."

Ms Sheehan said the school was working with students to find a way to celebrate Kamil's life.

"We also recognise that such a loss can be extremely challenging for our students and it is natural for them to experience a range of complex emotions," she added.

"We encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out so that we can get them the support they need."

A fundraiser has been set up by Kamil's aunt to help cover his family cover his funeral costs.

The GoFundMe page describes Kamil as a "kind and loving boy who was taken away from us too early".

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Rotherham Baulk at 11.21am on 15 June to reports a boy had been seriously hurt.

Police and paramedics attended but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 28 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The force is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

