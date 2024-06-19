An eyewitness has told a murder trial how he saw a car "used as a weapon" when it ploughed into a group of people outside his house after a wedding day feud.

James Hammond was giving evidence at the trial of Hassan Jhangur, who is accused of murdering father-of-two Chris Marriott, 46, in the Burngreave area of Sheffield in December.

Mr Marriott was tending to a woman lying unconscious in the street when Jhangur's car collided with them both and others.

Jhangur, 24, has admitted causing death by dangerous driving and serious injury by dangerous driving, but denies murder and manslaughter.

Mr Hammond told Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday (19 June), he was looking out of his bedroom window when he saw Mr Marriott helping a young woman, who had been knocked to the floor in an altercation.

He told the jury he heard the “the revving of an engine and the car speeding up”.

Hassan Jhangur denies murder. Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

Mr Hammond, who lives at the junction of College Close and College Court, said the speed of the car was “inappropriate” and he believed it was “used as a weapon”.

He said: “I saw the car on the wrong side of the road coming into College Court and aimed at Chris and the young woman.”

He saw the car hit Mr Marriott, the young woman and midwife, Alison Morris, who had also gone to help. He said: "It ploughed straight through them.”

Mr Hammond said the car came to a stop in his garden, outside his front door.

The court has heard how the incident happened on 27 December last year – the day Jhangur's sister Amaani married Hasan Khan.

After a disagreement between the couple's families, none of the bride's relatives attended the wedding.

Prosecutors say Amaani Jhangur's sister Nafeesa and mother Ambreen Jhangur went to the Khans’ house that afternoon, leading to an altercation in the street, during which Nafeesa Jhangur was knocked to the ground.

The incident happened at the junction of College Court and College Close, in the Burngreave area of Sheffield

Mr Marriott had been out for a post-Christmas walk with his wife and two young sons, aged eight and six, when he spotted her and went to help before being run over by Jhangur.

The court has been told Jhangur's car first hit a man called Riasat Khan, who was sent “cartwheeling” over the bonnet, before driving into Mr Marriott, Ms Norris, and Jhangur's own sister and mother.

Prosecutors said Jhangur then got out of the vehicle and attacked newlywed Hasan Khan with a knife.

Another local resident, Lisa Poulton, told the jury how she heard a bang and saw a car on a grass verge and a woman under the vehicle.

Asked about the driver, Ms Poulton said: “He just had his hands to his face and said ‘that’s my sister under the car’.”

As well as denying murder and manslaughter, Jhangur has pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder Hasan Khan and wounding him with intent.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty to four charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jhangur's father, Mohammed Jhangur, 56, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, denies perverting the course of justice. The charge relates to him allegedly concealing a knife.

