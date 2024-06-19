A woman has been banned from keeping animals for life after leaving her dog in an "emaciated" condition after months of neglect.

Kirsty Yoxall's Staffordshire bull terrier Tommy was found with his ribs, hips and spine protruding by an RSPCA inspector at her home in Hastings Street, Grimethorpe, Barnsley.

Sheffield Magistrates Court heard the charity was contacted by police, who had attended Yoxall’s address on an unrelated matter.

RSPCA inspector Tamsin Drysdale said: “The dog was being held by a neighbour on the street who had wrapped the dog in a blanket.

"I would describe the dog as a male brindle Staffy who was in an emaciated condition, as the ribs, hips and spine were prominent."

The court heard that the vet was of the opinion that Tommy had been suffering for at least three months. Credit: RSPCA

The inspector said the six-year-old dog had been left in a bedroom with "multiple piles of faeces".

A vet estimated Tommy had been suffering for at least three months.

Yoxall, 33, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering. She was handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £548 compensation, as well being given a lifetime ban.

The court heard Yoxall had drug problems and the offending was unintentional.

Inspector Drysdale said: “Anyone who owns a pet has a responsibility by law to ensure the animal has food and water. It is heartbreaking that Tommy was left to suffer because he wasn’t provided with this basic welfare need.”

