Residents of a Leeds suburb have been told to check if their mail was delivered after a number of post boxes were stolen.

Two Royal Mail boxes were taken from Kenworthy Close and Holt Park Road in Holt Park.

Another post box has been stolen from Queenswood Drive, Kirkstall.

In a post on social media, West Yorkshire Police said: "If you used either of these mailboxes in the days preceding 4 and 5 June, you may wish to contact the recipient to ensure your letter was delivered."

Local resident Jan Stubbs said: "I can't believe our post box has gone. It's a crime against everyone who lives here. We're seeing people walk to post letters every day and having to break the news to them."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.