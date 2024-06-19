A rugby league coach is to climb Mount Snowdon with a tumble dryer strapped to his back to raise money for his local club.

Tommy Dunford, 32, will scale Wales's highest peak to contribute towards the £80,000 cost of renovating Dewsbury Celtic RLFC's clubhouse.

Mr Dunford had his kidney and part of diaphragm removed after developing cancer as a child.

He credits the club with helping him to recover.

"Dewsbury Celtic becomes such a part of everyone's life and offers a place for people, both children and adults alike, to come together and be a part of something," he said.

"My three young boys now all train with the club and it brings them an immense amount of joy and a sense of community, friendship and family, while I volunteer as the coach of my eldest's team, the under-eights.

'It's in my blood'

"Fingers crossed I can give back to the club that has given me so much throughout my life."

The club's base, at Dewsbury Irish National League Club, urgently needs renovation to help attract potential players and supporters.

Mr Dunford's bid to complete the 1,085m climb on 23 June will help pay to upgrade the community room at the club, which he said was "in desperate need" of a new look.

He said: "We're just trying to do it up and give the kids somewhere they deserve to be.

"When I was diagnosed with cancer, I was in and out of hospital for 18 months and it was at the point where you're starting school so I couldn't read, I couldn't write, I didn't have that many friends.

"So my mum got in touch with a couple of coaches at the club. Sent me up and I made so many friends at the club so quick. Since that day, it's been in my blood. I loved the club, I love playing and now I love coaching."

