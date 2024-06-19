A teenager was helping to clear bushes when he was killed by a tree being felled nearby, police have said.

Sixteen-year-old Kamil Hubert died on Saturday, 15 June, after a tree fell on him at Rotherham Baulk, Carlton-in-Lindrick, near Worksop.

Nottinhamshire Police said a group of workers were cutting the tree down as Kamil cleared bushes, the day after he had finished his GCSEs.

Two men, aged 28 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, as well as a 28-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three have been released on bail with strict conditions as investigations continue.

Kamil's family have started a fundraiser to cover costs for his funeral

Det Insp Simon Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a truly heartbreaking incident and the thoughts of the investigation team remain with Kamil’s family at this difficult time.

" Our investigation to establish exactly what happened is ongoing and we are working hard to find the answers his family needs.

“They have asked for privacy as they try to come to terms with their loss.”

Police were called to Rotherham Baulk, Carlton-in-Lindrick

A fundraiser has been set up by Kamil's aunt to help cover his family cover his funeral costs.

The GoFundMe page describes Kamil as a "kind and loving boy who was taken away from us too early".

