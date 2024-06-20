Three people have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in Hull.

The 45-year-old was attacked outside a property on Arundel Close at around 10pm on Wednesday, 19 June.He died in hospital, Humberside Police said.His family is being supported by specially trained officers.Two men, aged 44 and 47, and a woman, aged 39, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.Det Ch Insp Jayne Goodens said: “I understand an incident of this nature will likely cause shock and concern amongst the local community.“However, as part of our enquiries conducted so far, I would like to offer some reassurance that we do believe this to be an incident between individuals known to each other, with no wider risk to the public."She appealed for witnesses to contact police.

