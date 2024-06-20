The driver of a car involved in a fatal crash fled the scene, police have said.

Police were called to St Mary's Gate, Sheffield, after a black VW Golf crashed shortly before 2am on Monday, 17 June. No other vehicles were involved.

An 18-year-old man who was a passenger was taken to hospital, where he later died . His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "I t is reported that the driver fled the scene."

A 15-year-old boy remains in hospital with non-life threatening head injuries.

A 21-year-old man, who suffered minor injuries, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released on bail.

