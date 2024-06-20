Play Brightcove video

Report by Chris Dawkes

Children from around the country met at the Lincolnshire Show to compete in the Shetland Pony Grand National.

T he race sees diminutive jockeys, aged eight to 14, take to the saddle of the miniature breed at the region's largest agricultural event.

It has raised more than £200,000 for the Bob Champion Cancer Trust over the years.

Champion, who won the official Grand National in 1981, told ITV News Shetland ponies weren't the easiest to ride. He added: "[It's] absolutely fantastic. It's nice seeing the kids improving year on year.

"I've seen some good kids coming along. Jim Crowley was champion jockey after doing Shetland ponies and he rode a Royal Ascot winner yesterday."

One young rider taking part was Holly. She said: "It's really competitive but I'm really enjoying it and I only did one fall off and I still like doing it."

Another rider, Lilly, said her ambition was to "spread the word about racing and have a really fun time."

Rider Teddy told us he was overwhelmed by victory in the morning event.

The eventual winner of the morning session was Teddy, who pipped Lilly to victory.

He said: "I'm overwhelmed. I thought I was coming fourth. I had a pretty bad start."

John Stokes has been commentating on the Shetland Pony event since 2019. He said: "They're braver than I would be. It's such a unique competition and I get such a buzz from it.

"There are so many children all aspiring to be at the London International Horse Show in December. They have to win these events on the county show circuit to do that."

