A man who died after a fight in a car park in Rotherham has been named as 38-year-old Lee Davies.

Mr Davies was fatally injured in the incident in Drummond Street in the early hours of Tuesday, 18 June.

Three men aged 37, 26 and 45 who were arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody. A 36-year-old woman who was also arrested has since been released.

In a message to local residents, Det Ch Insp Ben Wood, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "You are likely to see an increased police presence in the area and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to speak to our officers.

“We have two cordons in place in Rotherham and enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances behind Lee’s death."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.