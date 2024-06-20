A derelict former strip club and Indian restaurant in Huddersfield town centre could be redeveloped as student accommodation if plans are approved.

The building, opposite Folly Hall Mills in the Lockwood area, has been damaged by a series of fires over the past decade.

Formerly home to Chutney Mahal restaurant and lap dancing club Mystique, the building was deliberately set alight in 2012.

Four years later a fire in the restaurant caused extensive damage before a further blaze in 2021 led to the discovery that it was being used as a drugs den.

Credit: Local Democracy Reporting

Developer Folly Hall Residential Ltd now wants to transform it into student flats with 32 rooms and a gym over four floors.

It describes the building as an eyesore. Documents submitted by the company said: “The building (and the surrounding area) has evolved considerably due to changes in the town centre and town centre trends.

“This part of town was originally very different to what is currently visible. The building is of poor condition following a former fire and lack of use since.”

A decision on the plans is expected by September.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.