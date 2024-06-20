A road in West Yorkshire was closed for nine hours after piles of rubbish including a bathtub and rolls of carpet were illegally dumped.

Cliffe Hollins Lane in East Bierley near Bradford was closed shortly after midnight on June 20 to allow Kirklees Council to clear two tonnes of waste.

The local authority said it was looking to prosecute the culprits and has been sifting through the litter to find evidence.

The incident prompted the council to remind residents of the dangers of "rogue" waste handlers.

A bath was among the waste dumped on Cliffe Hollins Lane. Credit: Kirklees Council

Kirklees Council's David Shepherd said: "The road was closed by the standby operative until daylight hours when the area could be cleaned safely.

"By 9:30 this morning, the two tonnes of waste had been removed, and the road was re-opened.

"The waste will now be examined for evidence by our team."

