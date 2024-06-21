Police say they are concerned for a 65-year-old man who went missing after failing to return to his city centre hotel.

Andrew Wilson was last seen leaving the Park Plaza Hotel, opposite the railway station on Boar Lane in Leeds, at 6.40am on Friday, 21 June.

He was reported missing three hours later after failing to return.

Mr Wilson is white, 5ft 9ins tall and has dark hair. He was last seen wearing grey / blue shorts and a t-shirt.

Anyone with information should call Leeds District CID via 101.