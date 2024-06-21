Police have started a murder investigation after a 69-year-old man was found dead in Lincoln.

Officers were called to Portland Street at 11.39am on Tuesday, 18 June.

Lincolnshire Police have named him as John Connelly.

The force said: "His next of kin are aware and ask for privacy at this difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

"The investigation is currently in its early stages, and officers are conducting a number of inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding his death."

A scene has been put in place on Portland Street and Trollope Street.

Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.

