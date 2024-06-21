A man who died after being stabbed in Hull on Wednesday 19 June has been named as 45-year-old David Hunt.

Emergency services were called to reports that a man had suffered stab wounds on Arundel Close at around 10pm on Wednesday 19 June.

Mr Hunt was taken to hospital but died from his injuries a short time later. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

As part of a murder investigation seven people have now been arrested in connection with the incident.

Two men, aged 47 and 44, and a woman, aged 39, were arrested at the scene on Wednesday 19 June. The 47-year-old man remains in police custody, whilst the 44-year-old man and the 39-year-old woman have since been released on police bail.

Another 35-year-old man was arrested on Thursday 20 June and has since been released on police bail.

Two men aged 20 and 46 and a woman, aged 33 were arrested on Friday 21 June in West Yorkshire. All three remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Jayne Goodens said: "Detectives have been conducting extensive lines of enquiries, including house to house and trawling CCTV footage in and around the area to obtain a clear picture of what has happened.

"Whilst we are still in the early stages of our investigations, I hope the news of a further four arrests reassures members of the public that we are treating this as a priority.

"A scene guard remains in place at the property and locals to the area can expect to see a police presence over the weekend whilst officers carry out further enquiries into what we believe to be an incident between individuals known to each other."

