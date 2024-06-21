A 15-year-old boy who stabbed another teenager through the heart on the way home from school has been named publicly for the first time.

Alfie Lewis, 15, was stabbed to death in front of pupils leaving a primary school in the Horsforth area of Leeds last November.

Schoolboy Bardia Shojaeifard, who was 14 at the time, was found guilty of murdering Alfie by a Leeds Crown Court jury in April.

Alfie Lewis was stabbed near Horsforth School in Leeds, on 7 November 2023.

Shojaeifard can be named publicly for the first time after Mr Justice Cotter, sitting at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, lifted reporting restrictions preventing him from being identified.

He said lifting the defendant’s anonymity would help in the “vitally important debate about the scourge of knife crime, among young people in particular”.

Police activity in Horsforth, Leeds, after the incident in November Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

The judge said: "The crime he committed was extraordinary...Alfie Lewis was attacked as he tried to calm Shojaeifard. The shocking assault was witnessed by a large amount of people.

"I have no doubt it sent shock waves across the local community but more widely. Put simply, many must have been and still asking the question how it comes to pass a young man such as this carries and uses a knife in these circumstances and how the scourge of knife crime permeates or youth until more is done about it..."How bad have things become?

"I have carefully, cautiously and anxiously balanced the interests of the public in full reporting of criminal proceedings against desirability of not causing harm to him, bear in mind he is now 15...My conclusion is that the order should be lifted."

The two-week trial has had heard how the defendant had stabbed Alfie through the heart as Alfie went to meet friends after school.

Shojaeifard then ran home and was arrested a short time later.

He had admitted possessing a knife but had denied murder.

Tributes left on a bench on Broadgate Lane, Horsforth Credit: Dave Higgens/PA

