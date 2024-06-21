Three men have been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in a fight in a car park.

Lee Davies, 38, was injured in the incident on Drummond Street, Rotherham, in the early hours of Tuesday 18 June.

He died later in hospital from a stab wound.

On Thursday night South Yorkshire Police announced Simon Welsh, 37, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, Martin Shaw, 45, of no fixed abode and Jake Shaw, 26, of Canklow Road, Rotherham, had all been charged with his murder.

All three remain in police custody and are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Friday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.