A murder investigation launched following the death of a woman in Rotherham.

Emergency services were called to a property on Herringthorpe Road yesterday evening, 21 June, and found a woman with serious injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and a 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

South Yorkshire Police say a scene and road closures remain in place on Herringthorpe while officers carry out their enquiries.

