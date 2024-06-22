A man who threatened police and a member of the public in Lincolnshire with a large knife has been jailed.

Thirty-five-year-old William Smith of Mayflower Road in Boston tried to smash through the safety glass at the town's police station on Tuesday 27 February.

Attempting to attack staff at the police station counter, officers spoke to Mr Smith and he was de-armed and arrested without any injury being inflicted.

Mr Smith was sentenced to 20 months for affray, criminal damage and possession of a knife.

He was also ordered to pay £187 in costs and a depravation order was imposed in relation to the knife he wielded during the incident.

Chief Inspector Rich Nethercott said: "Thankfully, events like this are extremely rare, but it exemplifies the finest qualities of our staff and demonstrates the skill and judgment exercised on a daily basis."

