A man has been left with neck injuries following a glass attack in Halifax.

Police were called at 1.20am today, 22 June, to reports of a man being injured with a glass bottle.

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for a puncture wound to the neck. His injury is described as serious but not life threatening.

A 38-year-old man who suffered injuries to his face and leg and a 52-year-old man, who sustained a facial injury have both received hospital treatment and have been discharged.

West Yorkshire Police believe the altercation started on Clare Road and continued into Ward's End, before ending at Commercial Street.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in custody.

The altercation happened in the early hours of this morning, 22nd June. Credit: ITV News

