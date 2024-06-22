A second person has died following a collision in Lincolnshire.

Officers were called to an incident involving a grey Audi and a black Ford Fiesta on Newark Road, North Rauceby at 9.41pm on Thursday, 20 June.

An 18-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Fiesta, has now died as a result of his injuries.

A 17-year-old boy, who was driving the Fiesta, was taken to hospital but later died.

Another passenger sustained life-changing injuries.

Officers say they are supporting the families involved and the thoughts of those at Lincolnshire Police are with them.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the collision and police are appealing for help from the public.

Anyone who was in the area shortly before or after is being urged to get in touch.

