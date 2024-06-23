Play Brightcove video

Around sixty bikers have delivered dozens of toys to children at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Organised by Dragon Back Riders' Club - a group of bike enthusiasts in the town - the event has seen piles of toys and teddies donated to the cause after play supplies ran out on the children's ward, with the aim of putting smiles on the faces of children spending time in the hospital.

Simon O’Donnell, organiser of the event, said: “We usually do a run at Christmas for toys and when the staff told us they had run out we thought we should come back.

"We're not really doing much at all. We're just giving up our time and hopefully it means something to them.

"We have all had children and grandchildren in hospital and we wanted to support others by thinking of them and giving them a treat. It’s been very well supported today.”

The bikers rode through the town with the teddies on their backs Credit: ITV News

Jenny Reaney, Play Specialist Team Leader at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, said: "It makes such a difference because the children have so much to choose from. We have children who are here when it is their birthdays so they receive toys or we'll give them a teddy after they've had a blood test.

"It's just nice to give them a little treat because it can be overwhelming coming into hospital."

The toys were handed over by the bikers to the staff and children Credit: ITV News

