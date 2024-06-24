A 73-year-old biker has died after a crash which closed the A1.

Police were called after the man collided with the central reservation on the southbound carriageway near Grantham on Sunday, 23 June.

Other e mergency services, including the air ambulance, responded to the incident but the man died at the scene.

Both carriageways were closed while investigations were carried out.

Lincolnshire Police has not released the identity of the rider but said his family have been informed.

The force said officers from the serious collision investigation unit (SCIU) were investigating the circumstances of the crash.

