A man who stabbed a father-of-five in the head when violence erupted after a "crude" comment about his girlfriend has been convicted of murder.

Connor Hulse had been drinking in Cleethorpes last year when he attacked 32-year-old Tom Gaughan.

A trial at Grimsby Crown Court has heard the two men had been socialising at separate venues before the incident on 21 July.

CCTV showed Mr Gaughan and his friend Jack Kitchen walking along High Street towards Grant Street when they came across Hulse and his girlfriend Gabrielle Hough.

Prosecutor Sam Green KC told the court: "It appears that Jack Kitchen made a highly crude, sexual and offensive remark directed at Gabrielle Hough. Public disorder then erupted between the men in each group."

Prosecutors said Hulse pulled a knife from his waistband and was swinging it around, before lunging at Mr Gaughan.

Mr Gaughan was taken to hospital with several injuries, including to his head. He died 25 days later.

The court heard that the lock knife, which Hulse claimed he had bought that day for a family fishing trip, penetrated more than 4cm into Mr Gaughan's skull.

Hulse and Miss Hough were arrested at the scene.

A knife was found in Hough's back pocket. The 18-year-old has admitted assisting an offender by taking the knife.

Police in Cleethorpes following the incident last year Credit: MEN Media

During the trial, Hulse claimed he was only waving the knife to scare the two men off but the jury found him guilty following two hours of deliberation.

The defendant shook his head as the verdict was read out.

As he was led away, he shouted to his relatives: “Don’t worry about me. I’m strong. I will be alright.”

Det Supt Nicola Burnett, from Humberside Police, said: “Tom Gaughan was a much loved father, grandson, partner and friend and my thoughts remain with his loved ones at this difficult time.

“This was a vicious attack that has ultimately cost a young man his future. By carrying a knife that night Hulse showed that he was capable of great violence, using it mid-fight with disastrous consequences.

“He is now facing time behind bars for his reckless and dangerous actions, and I hope this sends a clear message to anyone that carries a knife and reminds them of the risk that they are taking in doing so.”

