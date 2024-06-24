A man is due to appear in court charged with murder after the death of a woman in Rotherham.

The 53-year-old woman was found with serious injuries at Herringthorpe Valley Road shortly before 6pm on Friday, 21 June. She died at the scene.

Laurence Ward, 57, of Herringthorpe Valley Road, has been charged with murder.

He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Monday.

