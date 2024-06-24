A young mother left a man with a "devastating" injury after using a glass in an "unprovoked" attack outside a pub.

Blaze Jessop, 21, had been drinking when she shoved a glass into the man's face as a group gathered outside The George pub in Prince Street, Bridlington.

Hull Crown Court heard that the victim bled heavily after the incident on 9 April last year.

Kimari Storey, prosecuting, described the attack as "random and unprovoked" and told the court t he man suffered a 12cm wound to his face and he needed 15 stitches.

"There was grave but not life-threatening injury caused," she said.

The court heard the victim had been left with recurring pain in his jaw which felt like an "electric shock".

"I lost a lot of blood and was very weak for some time after," the man said.

Jessop, of Annandale Road, Greatfield estate, Hull, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm.

She had a previous conviction in 2020 for assaulting an emergency worker.

Michael Masson, mitigating, said of Jessop: "The defendant accepts that, as a result of her actions, a devastating wound was caused to this young man."

Judge Tahir Khan KC told Jessop: "You accepted that you used a glass, which you smashed against the victim, causing him a significant laceration that ran down the left side of his face."There was a lot of blood and there is some suggestion of nerve damage as well. The attack upon him by you resulted in him feeling the effects of the scar. There is no doubt that this was a serious offence."Jessop was given a 16-month suspended prison sentence, 20 days' rehabilitation and six months' alcohol treatment."If you do breach the order in any way, you run the risk of being sent to custody," Judge Khan said.

"If you and I meet again, you will be going to prison."

