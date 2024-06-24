Police have named two teenagers who died in a crash in Lincolnshire.

William Ray, 17, and 18 year-old Eddie Shore were travelling in a Ford Fiesta which was involved in a collision with an Audi car on Newark Road, North Rauceby, at around 9.40pm on Thursday, 20 June.

Two other boys who were in the same car are still being treated for their injuries.

The occupants of the Audi sustained minor injuries.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "Our enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing, and we would ask that people do not speculate about what happened.

"Such speculation is both very distressing for the families of those who have died and those who were injured, and can harm the investigation."