Lindsey Burrow speaking to Lorraine Kelly on ITV Lorraine

Rob Burrow's children "kept him going until the end", his wife Lindsey has said.

Lindsey Burrow told ITV's Lorraine programme it had been a "tough few weeks" following the death of the rugby league legend.

Burrow died at the age of 41 earlier this month after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019.

Following his diagnosis, he dedicated his life to raising awareness of the condition and fundraising for a specialist MND centre in Leeds.

Praising her husband as an "inspiration", Lindsey said he was a "devoted family man" who "worshipped" their children, Macy, Maya and Jackson.

"He would enjoy spending time with the children and that's what he lived for," she said.

"I think the children kept him going right until the end.

"He wouldn't give in until his final breath but he fought a courageous battle with MND and we're incredibly proud of him."

Rob Burrow with his children at Headingley in 2020. Credit: PA

Asked how their children wrere coping, Lindsey said: "They're my priority and making sure they're supported through their grief.

"They're just incredibly proud of their dad and the legacy that he leaves," she added.

Burrow spent his entire career with Leeds Rhinos and on Friday, 21 June, his former club paid an emotional tribute before the first home game since his death.

The sold-out Headingley stadium stood for a minute silence before the match.

Burrow's name and the number seven he wore was painted on the pitch.

The Rhinos also wore a special fundraising kit which had been designed by artist Cath Muir, who was diagnosed with MND in 2014.

Lindsey Burrow told Lorraine her husband's playing career was "an inspiration to us all."

"He might have been small in stature but he was a giant of a man," she said.

"He had such an amazing career and then to be the face of the MND community in such difficult circumstances.

"I think wanting to open the doors and show the world at a time when he's at his most vulnerable was a really courageous and brave thing to do."

Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards players stand for a minute silence in tribute to Rob Burrow before the match at Headingley Stadium, Leeds. Credit: PA

Burrow had recorded a final message for fans to watch after his death, in which he said "whatever your personal battle, be and brave and face it. "Every single day is precious. Don't waste a moment"

Speaking of that message, Mrs Burrow said her husband "lived [it] to every word."

"Rob taught us so much. He taught us to be positive," she said.

"I think he will continue to live on with us and will be with us every step of the way."

