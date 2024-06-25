A biker has died after crashing into a petrol pump on a garage forecourt.

The 21-year-old man, who had been riding along the A1 in Lincolnshire, left the main road onto a slip road at Colsterworth, near Grantham, before colliding with a pump at a BP garage at around 10.45am on Monday.

Lincolnshire Police said the man, who was from Durham, died at the scene.

The road was partially blocked until around 1pm.

The garage was closed for the rest of the day but was due to reopen on Tuesday.

Witnesses are being asked to contact police.

