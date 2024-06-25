Play Brightcove video

Video courtesy of Steve Race Wildlife Photography

A wildlife photographer has captured an impressive video of a pod of around 30 bottlenose dolphins swimming off the Yorkshire coast.

Steve Race came across the "unbelievable" sight while on a boat near Bempton Cliffs, Bridlington. He said it was a "true privilege to witness".

His video shows dolphins jumping from the water while swimming alongside the boat.

Posting the film on X Mr Race said: "The video shows unbelievable dolphin action today along the Yorkshire coast. This pod of 30+ bottlenose dolphins followed the boat underneath Bempton Cliffs."

Mr Race is based in Scarborough and has captured a vast array of wildlife in the area, including the seabird colonies that inhabit Bempton Cliffs through the spring and summer months.

The white chalk cliffs near Flamborough are famous for attracting wildlife as around half a million seabirds gather between March and August to raise their young.

Dolphins are a rarer occurrence but the RSPB has previously said it has seen a marked increase in sightings of cetaceans near the Bempton Cliffs nature reserve in recent years, including minke whales and a humpback whale.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…